Bilco takes over Profab Access

The Profab team in Atherstone

Established in 2001 Profab has 75 employees and operates from a 46,000 sq ft manufacturing and distribution facility in Atherstone, Warwickshire.

Bilco UK produces roof access hatches, floor doors, ladders and smoke vents. The company has been operational in the UK since 1989 and in the US since 1926. Bilco was acquired by the Tyman Group in 2016 and Bilco UK became part of home security specialist ERA in 2017 following the acquisition of Howe Green.

Howe Green makes floor access covers, linear drainage, tree pit covers and bespoke metalwork. It was founded in 1983 to serve the demand for a safe access solution for services concealed beneath terrazzo flooring, initially for supermarkets.

The acquisition of Profab will give Bilco UK a complete line of products for roofs, floors, walls and ceilings.

James Fisher, managing director of Bilco UK and Howe Green, is also now managing director of Profab Access.

Adrian Allbrighton, joint founder of Profab, has left the company but technical director Austin Stone remains in post. The Profab Access manufacturing and sales office will continue to operate from Atherstone.

James Fisher said: “We are delighted that this latest acquisition will enable Bilco UK to offer our customers an unparalleled range of access solutions. The three brands serve the same market, share common values and offer complimentary product ranges. They have all developed from family businesses.”

He added: “Profab is the only access product manufacturer to provide third-party fire certification guarantees across its range. There is no doubt that the consideration given by architects, specifiers, contractors and building owners to fire safety has never been greater. We are now able to satisfy that requirement with the Profab wall and ceiling panels and doors. This really does reinforce our ‘Safe Access All Areas’ offer to the construction sector.”

The acquisition completed on 31st July 2018. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.