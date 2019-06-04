Billington coy on contract details

Billington said that the contracts would help the company maintain momentum but it was vague about the details of the new projects.

It said only: “Billington Structures will be providing steelwork for a large, local town centre redevelopment scheme which involves the construction of a number of new retail and leisure facilities.”

And: “In addition, the group has secured a new contract to supply the structural steelwork for a large distribution warehouse in the northeast of England. Work is expected to commence on this project during the autumn.”

Chief executive Mark Smith said: "As a significant employer in the area, our involvement in this major local project is one that we are particularly looking forward to successfully delivering, whilst the planned distribution warehouse is a further endorsement of our ability to deliver large scale and complex projects."

As Billington Structures is based near Bristol, the statement suggests that the ‘local’ job must be in that area, but not Bristol itself, since Bristol is a city, not a town. The again, the parent company is based in Barnsley, so maybe it's there.