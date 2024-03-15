Birmingham approves £200m Broad Street tower block

The Essington at 90-97 Broad Street is a £200m build-to-rent development designed by Glancy Nicholls Architects for Regal Property Group.
It will stand 145-metres high, with an H-shaped floor plan and 525 apartments.
I is described by the architects as “as a pinnacle development within an emerging cluster of towers”.
Quantity surveyor and project manager for the scheme is Quantem; civil and structural engineer is SBK Walsh.
Preconstruction is slated to begin in the third or fourth quarter of this year.
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk