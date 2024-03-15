  1. Instagram
Fri March 15 2024

Birmingham approves £200m Broad Street tower block

11 hours Planning approval has been granted for a 47-storey block of flats on Birmingham’s Broad Street.

The Essington, designed by Glancy Nicholls

The Essington at 90-97 Broad Street is a £200m build-to-rent development designed by Glancy Nicholls Architects for Regal Property Group.

It will stand 145-metres high, with an H-shaped floor plan and 525 apartments.

I is described by the architects as “as a pinnacle development within an emerging cluster of towers”.

Quantity surveyor and project manager for the scheme is Quantem; civil and structural engineer is SBK Walsh.

Preconstruction is slated to begin in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

