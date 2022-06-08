Birmingham building consultancy staffs up for growth

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed June 08 2022

9 hours Acivico, the building consultancy owned by Birmingham City Council, has recruited three new directors in the face of recent building safety legislation adding to its workload.

Kevin Blunden joins Acivico as director of building consultancy
The firm has added a director of building consultancy, a director of design, construction and facilities management, and a non-executive director.

Kevin Blunden joins Acivico from Harwood Building Control as director of building consultancy. He is a former director of the Chartered Association of Building Engineers.

Darren Quincey, a former managing director of FK Howard, joins Acivico as director of design, construction, and facilities management.

Joining the board as a non-executive director is British Land operations director Mark Evans, in his first non-exec role.

“The Building Safety Act 2022 introduces the biggest changes in the industry for almost half a century and Acivico is planning for success,” the firm said.

