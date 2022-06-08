Birmingham building consultancy staffs up for growth

Kevin Blunden joins Acivico as director of building consultancy

The firm has added a director of building consultancy, a director of design, construction and facilities management, and a non-executive director.

Kevin Blunden joins Acivico from Harwood Building Control as director of building consultancy. He is a former director of the Chartered Association of Building Engineers.

Darren Quincey, a former managing director of FK Howard, joins Acivico as director of design, construction, and facilities management.

Joining the board as a non-executive director is British Land operations director Mark Evans, in his first non-exec role.

“The Building Safety Act 2022 introduces the biggest changes in the industry for almost half a century and Acivico is planning for success,” the firm said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk