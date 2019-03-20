Black & Veatch picked for project to relocate Hong Kong reservoirs

Arup has worked on the Hong Kong government's long-term cavern strategy

The contract for the Water Supplies Department (WSD) involves the investigation, design and construction supervision of the project to move the Diamond Hill Fresh Water and Salt Water Service Reservoirs (DHSRs).

“Enhancing land resources is critical to Hong Kong’s success,” said Andy Kwok, managing director of Black & Veatch Hong Kong. “Housing service reservoirs in caverns is a technically viable alternative that can increase land supply. By collaborating with WSD, we are able to address the key requirements of delivering a world-class facility,”

The main objective for the project is to release land for other beneficial uses while still providing a quality water supply to the local areas.

A new fresh water service reservoir, a new salt water service reservoir and associated pumping stations will be constructed within the caverns to replace the existing installations.

Black & Veatch will be involved in designing tunnels, caverns and associated works for the new DHSRs; optimising the water supply systems of the proposed service reservoirs; and decommissioning the existing DHSRs and pumping station.

