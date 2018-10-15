Black & Veatch wins Hong Kong water contract

The capacity of Siu Ho Wan Water Treatment Works on Lantau Island will be doubled through the contract for the Water Supplies Department (WSD). Black & Veatch’s contract involves carrying out the project’s investigation study, site investigation and design as well as the preparation and assessment of tenders and the supervision of construction.

The project consists of extending Siu Ho Wan Water Treatment Works and enhancing the transfer capacity of the associated raw water supply systems. Capacity will expand from the existing 150,000m3/day to 300,000m3/day.

“Our global experience in water treatment has helped us identify ozone-activated carbon filtration as a possible solution for the extension of WSD’s Siu Ho Wan Water Treatment Works,” said Black & Veatch Hong Kong managing director Andy Kwok. “The ozonation process increases the disinfection capacity of the plant and improves water quality.”

Cost efficiencies can be achieved through the longer lifespan of the filters while coping with North Lantau’s anticipated increase of water demand.