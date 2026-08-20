Blade picks Böcker

Ordered through Böcker UK, the cranes offer, the manufacturer says, outstanding speed and state of the art control technology. A powerful hydraulic system guarantees rapid assembly, a hook speed of 60 m/min, and a high working speed.

Ross Wickens, MD of Blade Lifting, said, “We quickly identified Böcker as a leader in this product category. Following our visit to their production facility in Germany, and meeting the people behind the business, it was clear our visions were aligned from the start.

"Safety, efficiency, and reliability are crucial for our lifting operations, so we are delighted to introduce Böcker into the Blade fleet of equipment. We would also like to offer our sincere thanks to Jake McCaugherty of Böcker UK Ltd for his support and facilitating the deal.

"With further deliveries scheduled for 2026 and 2027, we look forward to providing our clients with safe, efficient, cost-effective lifting solutions throughout the UK utilising Böcker cranes.”

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