Bluet partners with River Cycleway Europe

The partnership combines Bluet’s expertise in floating construction solutions and waterfront development with River Cycleway Europe’s floating active mobility system, creating new opportunities for cities to utilise underused water areas for sustainable transport, community spaces and climate-resilient urban development.

As cities face increasing congestion, limited space for new transport corridors, climate adaptation needs and growing demand for active mobility, floating construction offers a practical alternative where conventional land-based expansion is no longer feasible. By utilising existing waterfronts, floating solutions can expand cycling and pedestrian networks with minimal disruption to existing roads while adapting to changing water levels and supporting sustainable waterfront regeneration.

The River Cycleway system is modular, fully removable and tide-adaptive, requiring no piling or dredging, making it well-suited to sensitive waterfront and lakeshore environments. Integrated clean energy generation is built into the waterfront structure from the outset, supporting the decarbonisation of urban transport networks alongside the mobility infrastructure.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on advancing pilot and feasibility projects in Ireland, while supporting future opportunities across Europe and selected international markets.

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