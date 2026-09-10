Vistry gets OK for 226 Conisbrough homes

A vision of the new homes

The project will transform former agricultural land into a sustainable, mixed-tenure neighbourhood, delivering a range of high-quality two, three and four-bedroom homes to help meet housing demand across the South Yorkshire area.

The development will provide 226 homes in total, including 109 affordable homes and 117 private homes. In partnership with Sage Homes, England’s largest provider of newly built affordable homes, approximately half of the development will be delivered as affordable housing, helping to address much-needed local demand for high-quality new homes.

Construction began on site in spring 2026 and the first homes, launched under Vistry's Linden Homes brand, were released for sale on 8 August. The development is anticipated to be completed in 2028.

The development will feature 16 house types, built using a blend of traditional masonry and timber frame construction methods, offering a wide choice of homes for first-time buyers, growing families, and downsizers.

As part of Vistry's commitment to delivering sustainable and well-connected communities, Kings Brook will include extensive areas of public open space and landscaping woven throughout the development. All homes will be equipped with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points as standard.

Situated between Doncaster and Rotherham, the development benefits from excellent transport connections, with convenient access to the A1(M), M18 and wider motorway network.

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