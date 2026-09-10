H E Services trials EVision golf carts

The EVision carts, in two and four seater versions, aim to reduce walking times while providing a cleaner and quieter alternative to traditional site transport. They are fitted with integrated roof-mounted solar panels, which continuously top up the battery throughout daylight hours, helping to maximise vehicle availability and reduce reliance on mains charging.

H E Services trialled the carts at its Strood depot. Mark Kirchner, area manager for H. E. Services said, "The electric golf carts were a great addition to the fleet whilst we had them on hire from EVision. They proved to be an efficient and safe way of getting around the construction site for our team, whilst also reducing our carbon emissions."

EVision offers nationwide delivery and flexible hire options ranging from daily and weekly rentals through to long-term agreements.

Della Street, general manager at EVision Electric Vehicles, said:, "The electric golf carts are proving to be an incredibly popular transport solution for organisations operating on private land and large commercial sites. They're ideal for both short and long-term rentals, giving businesses the flexibility to hire exactly when they need them. We've seen a significant increase in the number of companies looking to improve sustainability wherever possible, and our electric golf carts offer an ideal solution."

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