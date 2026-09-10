McHale to offer new Metso crushers

The LT400RS aims to increase recycling efficiency

The two new crushers, the 70t LT400RS diesel-electric mobile impact crusher, and LT200HPX mobile cone crusher with integrated screening for aggregate production, were unveiled by Metso at Steinexpo in Germany. They target demanding demolition and aggregate recycling applications.

McHale sales director Denis McGrath described these as 'very significant' additions to the Metso range, adding, “Together, the LT400RS and LT200HPX both bring customers purpose-built solutions in two expanding and important areas: recycling and aggregates production.”

Geared to process materials such as concrete, asphalt and mixed demolition waste – in what McGrath said ‘is fast becoming a growing materials stream more difficult to process than quarry rock’ – the LT400RS helps recycling contractors process demanding waste material that often contains rebar, wood and other contaminants, doing so more efficiently whilst reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions.

Combining high crushing and screening performance, reliable high capacity and efficient material separation with electric grid connection, and site-to-site mobility, the LT400RS helps recycling contractors to increase productivity, improve material separation and reduce operating costs, while enabling lower emissions.

Key highlights are its new 250 kW Nordberg NP1213MR impact crusher with 430kW genset rating and heavy-duty blow bars for recycling, large 2-deck product screen (6.4 m2), powerful wind sifter, adjustable electromagnet, wide conveyors, generous clearances, and cleaning access.

The Lokotrack LT200HPX mobile unit with high-capacity Nordberg HP200e cone crusher for hard rock crushing and end-product quality. Integrated screening options are a two-deck pre-screen and large two-deck product screen (5.6 m2) in a single track-mounted package, with wide conveyors for high capacity and a seamless material flow. Smart folding functions simplify transport.

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