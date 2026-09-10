Sisk breaks ground on London riverside development

The groundbreaking ceremony at Prospect Place South.

The brownfield redevelopment will deliver around 300 new homes, 65,000 sq ft of new commercial space, a 15,000 sq ft community hub, and a 600-space bike hub.

Prospect Place South will comprise two buildings, Rosewood House and Hayworth House, which complete the riverside neighbourhood’s pedestrianised high street, Electric Boulevard.

As main contractor, Sisk will lead the construction of the development, working alongside BPSDC and the wider project team to deliver the Gehry designed buildings, which form an extension to the highly recognisable existing buildings at Prospect Place, and remain the only residential buildings in the UK designed by Frank Gehry, the world-famous architect and designer of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao.

Gehry's design for Prospect Place South aims for a reduced carbon footprint, while green roofs on both buildings contribute to a minimum 10% biodiversity net gain.

The construction of Prospect Place South is expected to create 400 jobs, with an aim for 20% of the workforce to be from the local area; a target which has been exceeded across the 7,500 jobs which have already been created at Battersea Power Station. Construction is expected to complete in 2030.

With approximately half of the regeneration project now completed at Battersea Power Station, strategic urban design planner, Studio Egret West, has been appointed to evolve Rafael Viñoly’s original masterplan, first conceived over 15 years ago, to respond to changes in expectations around lifestyle, leisure and workspace.

A planning application will be submitted this month for the revised masterplan outlining the vision for the remaining 16 acres of the 42-acre Battersea Power Station site. The future phases have the potential to deliver up to 3.2 million sq ft of residential, commercial, cultural and leisure space and will complete the riverside neighbourhood, which is already home to over 2,200 homes, c. 800,000 sq ft of offices and more than 170 shops, bars, restaurants and leisure venues.

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