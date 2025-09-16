Board appointment at Systra

Jonathan Scott

French-owned transport consultant Systra UK & Ireland has promoted Jonathan Scott to managing director – engineering.

He replaces Steve Higham, who has moved to Aecom as managing director for transportation in Europe and India.

Chartered engineer Jonathan Scott joined Systra in 2022 as operations director for high-speed rail and has overseen Systra’s work on HS2 in the West Midlands and at Old Oak Common. He is also credited with playing a pivotal role in expanding the business into new markets including energy and water.

Chief executive Nick Salt said: “I am delighted to welcome Jonathan Scott to the executive board as managing director for our engineering business. His extensive global expertise and proven leadership will be invaluable. Having worked with Jonathan for the past few years I know we have a very safe and capable pair of hands taking on this role as Systra Limited continues to grow across transport, energy, water and other markets.”

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