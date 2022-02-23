Bobcat hands territory to A&M

A&M Group is now handling sales and service in the region for the entire Bobcat range of loaders, mini-excavators, telehandlers, light compaction and attachments.

Newport-based Border Bobcat, the previous dealer for the area, is now specialising in the Bobcat skid-steer, compact track, compact wheel and small articulated loader ranges for the counties of Powys and Gwent.

Andrew Wolton, the new district manager for Bobcat for south UK, said: “We are confident that they will be as successful as a full-liner for the entire Bobcat range as they have been selling the Bobcat agricultural telehandler range in Wales over the last few years.”

As part of developments in taking on the Bobcat dealership, A&M has bought two plots on the Brackla Industrial Estate in Bridgend, one of which will become the company’s new headquarters. The new facilities in Bridgend will complement existing operations in St Clears in Carmarthenshire, from where A&M Group serves the west of Wales.

A&M business manager James Atherton said: “We intend to build on the substantial success we have had with the Bobcat agricultural telehandler range in our area. In 2021 alone, we sold over 60 new Bobcat telehandlers to farmers across the region, converting many of them to the Bobcat brand for the first time.

“Our extensive experience in the construction market will be key in meeting our goals. To support the new dealership, we are making substantial investments in our premises in Bridgend, including the construction of our new headquarters building. To meet demand from the growing construction market and other industries in this part of Wales, we have initially ordered over 210 new Bobcat machines.”

A&M Group is a family business founded in 1986 by Mark Atherton and Ralph Morris, trading originally as A&M Engineering. The company changed its name to A&M Group in 2019 when a new partnership was formed between Mark Atherton and his two sons, James and Josh. The business development side is run by James Atherton, while Josh Atherton runs the sales side. Mark has a third son, Jack, who is currently doing an engineering course at Harper Adams University and is expected to join the business in 2024.

