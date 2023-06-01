Bobcat reveals battery-powered skid-steer

The battery-powered Bobcat S7X skid-steer loader

The Bobcat S7X skid-steer loader, powered by a 60.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, was presented as a prototype to customers at a series of demonstration days in Czechia this week.

The S7X follows in the wake of the T7X, the world’s first all-electric compact track loader that Bobcat presented last year. It has electric drive motors and uses ball screw actuators for lift and tilt functions.

Together, the battery and electrical powertrain generate instantaneous torque that is three times greater than traditional loaders, the manufacturer says. It promises operators “a smooth and comfortable experience with minimal vibration and nearly silent operation”.

Doosan Bobcat global innovation vice president Joel Honeyman said: “The S7X can operate for up to eight hours on a single charge depending on the application, giving most operators more than a full day’s work when breaks and downtime are considered. A full charge takes approximately 10 hours.”

No details were supplied on market launch plans, beyond that it will be in "the near future".

