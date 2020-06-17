Boden sets up M&E business

Boden's logo

The new division will take over the design, installation, and decommissioning work previously delivered through its core facilities management division.

Boden Mechanical & Electrical intends to pitch for work in all market areas including new builds and restoration/refurbishment projects.

Steve Boden, founder of the Boden Group, said: “This is a natural evolution from our existing divisions and services. Our new division will allow us to further support both existing and new customers with professionally delivered mechanical & electrical services and Boden’s renowned customer service.”

Since the Boden Group was founded in 2009 in Devon by managing director Steve Boden, it has grown to turn over £18.5m in the year to 31st March 2019, with clients including the Ministry of Defence and local authorities across the southwest.

Recently restructured under a new holding company, it now has four divisions – Boden Facilities Management, Boden Mechanical & Electrical, Boden Fire & Security and Boden Construction.

