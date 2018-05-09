Boels targets 50 UK branches by 2020

Boels Rental, the construction equipment hire company from the Netherlands, has revealed big growth plans after opening its first new store in the UK.

Boels entered the UK market in 2017 with the acquisition of Supply UK and then took over Already Hire earlier this year. These two acquisitions gave it 28 locations around the UK.

This week in Liverpool it opened its first new branch under its own steam, rather than through acquisition.

Chris Haycocks, managing director of Boels in the UK, said the target was for at least 50 locations by 2020.

The acquisition of Supply UK gave Boels a network of 19 tool hire branches and six branches specialising in Survey & Laser. The acquisition of Already Hire followed in April 2018, bringing four branches in London.

Chris Haycocks said: “I can't rule out that more acquisitions will follow in the near future. The aim is to operate at least 50 branches in the UK by 2020.”