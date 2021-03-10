Bolton approves £25m build-to-rent scheme

CGI of Placefirst’s Croal Valley development in Bolton's Deansgate

Placefirst’s Croal Valley development will occupy 1.1 hectares on a brownfield site that is currently occupied by vacant buildings and a car park.

It will have 158 apartments, designed by architect Levitt Bernstein with landscape architect CW Studio.

The development is designed around a network of pedestrian priority streets, a square, courtyards, rooftop terraces and gardens. It will have retail units at street level.

Placefirst has its own in-house contractor, Placefirst Construction, but the company said the choice of contractor for Croal Valley had not yet been confirmed. However, construction is set to start in April with final completion expected in 2023. Placefirst will run the flats as landlord.

Bolton Council deputy leader Martyn Cox said: “Croal Valley is a vital site in Bolton Council’s town centre masterplan. The planning approval for Placefirst’s plans will bring much needed modern housing and attractive public spaces on a brownfield site. The new development is set in the heart of Bolton and will attract more people, create new jobs and position our town centre as a desirable place to live and work.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk