Bolton Wanderers embrace energy demand management

Bolton Wanderers' Toughsheet Community Stadium

Bolton Wanderers FC, which these days plays in the third tier of English football, is installing smart thermostats to cut its heating and cooling costs.

Technology from French energy management company Voltalis is being installed across the stadium, linking to existing heating and cooling systems. The system operates automatically, adjusting energy use during peak demand periods in the grid, like match days. It can slightly reduce/finetune heating or cooling at moments when the electricity grid is at a peak and is more expensive, without affecting comfort or operations.

The installation is fully funded by Voltalis, which expects to make its return by selling the saved energy back into the grid.

The agreement, formalised in July 2025 ahead of the 2025/26 season kick-off, establishes the Toughsheet Community Stadium (formerly known as the Reebok Stadium) as one of the first football grounds in the UK to implement demand side response technology.

Installation is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Randall Bowen, managing director of Voltalis UK, said: “This partnership with Bolton Wanderers FC is a clear demonstration of how smart energy technology can benefit major venues and support the wider electricity grid without the need for any upfront investment. As large energy users with variable demands, sports venues like stadiums have traditionally been a challenge when it comes to sustainable energy management.

“We are seeing a significant shift across the sporting industry as more clubs begin to take serious action on sustainability. Through the implementation of demand response solutions, Bolton Wanderers FC are not only improving its energy efficiency but also sending a strong signal to its stakeholders and fans about the club’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.”

Bolton Wanderers Football Club chief executive David Ray said: “As a club with deep roots in our community, we recognise the responsibility we have to take meaningful action on environmental sustainability. This partnership with Voltalis represents a major step forward in that journey.

“By becoming one of the first football clubs in the UK to adopt this smart energy technology, we are taking real steps to reduce our environmental impact. It’s about doing the right thing for our fans, our town and future generations by embracing innovative solutions that support a cleaner, greener future for Bolton Wanderers FC.”

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