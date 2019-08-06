Bombardier team wins £3.7bn Egyptian monorail contract

One of the new lines will run to the New Administrative Capital

Bombardier Transportation, Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors have been chosen by the National Authority for Tunnels to carry out the contract, which includes 30 years of operation and maintenance (O&M). The agreement is subject to final signatures of supplementary documents.

Bombardier Transportation’s share of the work amounts to US$2.85bn. The company’s president, Danny Di Perna, said: “To be selected as the monorail system supplier in Egypt is a great privilege and our fully-automated monorail system is the smart mobility solution for Cairo’s urban future.” He said that Bombardier’s Innovia Monorail 300 technology has proved to be a game changer in the industry, as it allows fast construction of high capacity transit lines at lower costs. “With its advanced technology, unmatched safety features and attractive aerodynamic design, this proven platform will dramatically improve the quality of life for millions of residents by significantly reducing their daily commuting time as well as reducing traffic congestion and its impact on the city.”

The first monorail line will extend 54km from East Cairo to the New Administrative Capital. The second line will be 42km long to connect 6th October City to Giza. These are the first mass transit links to connect Greater Cairo with New Capital City and 6 October City. The two lines will be able to transport about 45,000 passenger per hour in each direction when ultimate capacity is reached. Operating speeds of up to 80km/h mean that the journey time for the new Capital City will be about 60 minutes and about 42 minutes for 6 October City.

Orascom Construction will design and build all infrastructure and civil works, including stations, guideway structures and new depot buildings. Bombardier will design, supply and install the electrical and mechanical (E&M) equipment for the two lines including 70 four-car Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300 trains (280 cars), Bombardier Cityflo 650 signalling and automatic train control technology, the operation control centre, communication systems, platform screen doors and fare collection, power supply and distribution systems as well as switch beams and depot equipment. It will also provide the overall E&M system integration, project management, systems engineering and integration, testing and commissioning for the trains and signalling as well as operations and maintenance of the vehicles and wayside systems.

