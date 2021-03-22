Boost for bootcamps

The Department of Education has a £43m pot, announced last November, to support the creation of skills bootcamps, offering free courses lasting up to 16 weeks covering areas including construction and computers. The courses are open to adults aged 19 and over, promising a fast-track to an interview with a local employer at the end.

Skills bootcamps are currently running in six areas across England, with more than 2,700 learners participating so far (though not all of these in construction). More are planned.

The West Midlands Combined Authority will receive £475,000 to train people for jobs in the construction industry and Devon County Council is getting £40,645 to expand its brickwork bootcamps.

Minister for apprenticeships and skills Gillian Keegan said: “Skills bootcamps are unique, giving people the chance to upskill or retrain for free over a short period of time, with a clear line of sight to a job at the end. I’d encourage anyone in the West Midlands or the South West who is looking for new opportunities in construction to find out more.”

