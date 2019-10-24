Boskalis wins Maldives dredging contract

Boskalis will carry out the work usinga trailing suction hopper dredger

The contract, which is for the development of Gulhifalhu, carries a value of approximately €45m. The dredging activities are due to start before the end of this year and are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

The development of Gulhifalhu, located about 4km from the country’s capital Malé, forms part of the ministry’s strategic plan to improve and develop the port infrastructure and will also help make this part of the Maldives resilient to rising sea levels.

As part of the programme, Boskalis will reclaim an area with an initial volume of six million cubic metres of sand using a ‘mega sized’ trailing suction hopper dredger. Boskalis’ activities also include rock revetment work for shoreline protection.

