Bouygues inks Hong Kong tunnel deal

The contract with the Highways Department (HyD) involves construction of the 2.8km dual three-lane central tunnel of the Central Kowloon Route (CKR) project. Other aspects of the work include the construction of short stretches of cut-and-cover tunnels, a ventilation shaft, an adit and foundations for a ventilation building in Ho Man Tin. The forecast total of the costs is about HK$6.226bn (£642m).

Hong Kong’s director of highways Jimmy Chan said at the contract signing ceremony that the contract for the central tunnel is the highest value New Engineering Contract (NEC) with a target cost option awarded by the government so far. The NEC emphasises mutual trust and co-operation between the contracting parties and has provisions to enhance cost effectiveness and reduce risk, he said.

The CKR will be a 4.7 km dual three-lane strategic trunk road in Central Kowloon linking the Yau Ma Tei Interchange in West Kowloon with the road network of the Kai Tak Development and Kowloon Bay in East Kowloon. The CKR, anticipated to be commissioned in 2025, will relieve traffic congestion in the Central Kowloon road network. A total of six works contracts including the present one have been awarded under the CKR project with a total value of about HK$23.2bn.

