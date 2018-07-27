Bouygues bags third Hinkley Point contract

Hinkley Point C ancillary buildings (image courtesy of AHR)

The contract represents the first phase of ancillary buildings at EDF Energy’s Hinkley Point C (HPC) project.

Construction of the new Simulator Training Centre and HHA Warehouse is expected to begin in late 2018 with a target completion date of late 2020.

This is the third tranche of the Hinkley Point C scheme that the Bouygues Construction Group will deliver: Bouygues Travaux Publics, in joint venture with Laing O’ Rourke, was appointed in 2017 on a €1.7bn contract (Bouygues Construction’s share) for the construction of the buildings that will house the two European Pressured Reactors (EPRs) nuclear reactors; and Bouygues Energies & Services was awarded the design and build contract to construct the backup plant for the Hinkley Point C (HPC) nuclear plant in 2017.

The Simulator Training Centre will provide a facility for EDF Energy to train nuclear operatives to control and maintain their EPRs, as well as housing the control room training simulator and supporting IT equipment.

The HHA Warehouse building will be used for the storage, preparation and assembly of primary circuit components during the construction phase of the two EPR reactors at HPC, while also providing a working environment for the operatives involved. After this period of heavy usage, the building will be used as a warehouse and workshop facility throughout the life of the power station.

Bouygues UK regional managing director Rob Bradley said: “Hinkley Point C is one of the largest construction projects in Europe. It is a highly complex and technologically advanced engineering project which, when completed, is expected to supply 7% of the UK’s electricity consumption and provide power for more than five million homes. We relish working on projects of this scale and complexity, and this appointment is testament to our expert skills and experience in such technically demanding ventures. As a result we are well positioned to support our client in delivering further buildings and infrastructure across the scheme.

“The Simulator Training Centre and HHA Warehouse will be the first permanent buildings constructed on the site, and will be vital for both the construction and operational success of HPC. We are looking forward to working with our partners to deliver this extraordinary project.”