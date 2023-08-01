Bouygues to build Chichester student accommodation

Uliving, the student accommodation brand of Bouygues company Linkcity UK, expects to deliver a total of 1,032 bedsits across the University of Chichester’s two campuses in Bognor Regis and Chichester.

Together with Equitix as its investment partner, Uliving will build a 176-bed scheme at Bognor Regis and 349 beds at the Bishop Otter campus in Chichester. They will also take over and refurbish the existing 507 beds across the two campuses. Bouygues will carry out the construction work.

The consortium propose to refurbish, develop and enhance the twin sites to be delivered in stages with practical completion by September 2027.

Uliving chief executive Oliver Campbell said: “We will work collaboratively with our sister companies Bouygues UK and Bouygues Energies & Services to deliver sustainable buildings that provide the highest level of facilities management services.”

University vice-chancellor Jane Longmore said: “Both companies listened and responded carefully to our brief to deliver high-quality student accommodation for both our campuses. This will include an extensive building programme, as well as refurbishment of many of our existing bedrooms. The building designs, sustainability plans and attention to social spaces impressed both University and Student Union colleagues alike.”

