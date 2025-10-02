Bovis signs £237m army barracks contract

Representatives from the army, civil service and Bovis Construction gathered for the contract signing

Bovis Construction has signed a £237m construction contract for new and improved facilities at Kendrew Barracks in Rutland and at Bulwell Army Reserve Centre in Nottingham.

The projects, for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), are part of the £5.1bn Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) programme.

At Kendrew Barracks, single living accommodation for junior ranks, regimental offices, and medical and catering facilities will be built alongside additional supporting infrastructure.

Investment in Bulwell ARC will provide a band practice facility, unit offices and secure storage facilities.

Following ongoing design and development work, construction is scheduled to start in autumn 2026.

Kendrew Barracks will become home to 36 Engineer Regiment, which is relocating from Invicta Park in Maidstone. Other units will move from Grantham, Telford and Nottingham to enable the disposal of several sites.

Andrew Mackay, executive general manager for the regions at Bovis Construction (formerly Lendlease UK) said: “As a longstanding and valued client, we have worked closely with the DIO since 2011. We are now focused on delivering this latest phase of works to the very highest standard, providing modern, sustainable facilities that will serve our armed forces well into the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk