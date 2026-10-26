Bovis starts work on St Giles Quarter

The development comprises One Museum Street, a 19-storey office building, alongside new and restored residential buildings, retail space and an enhanced public realm.

One Museum Street, a 19-storey stepped tower providing around 170,000 sq ft of new office space, features a series of landscaped and biodiverse terraces and is targeting BREEAM Outstanding.

The wider St Giles Quarter development will also deliver 44 new homes, including 19 affordable homes, within new and restored heritage buildings. A further 16 new shops, restaurants and cafés will be created, together with improvements to the public realm.

Bovis has been providing pre-construction services on St Giles Quarter sinceAugust 2025, working with the client and wider consultant team to develop the delivery strategy for the scheme. Works will now progress into the main construction phase, with completion expected inJune 2029.

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