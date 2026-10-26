Bridge lift finishes early

The work was completed using an eight axle, 500t, Liebherr LTM 1500-8.1. It had been needed after the original Darley Abbey Mills Bridge bridge had been closed in May 2022 due to safety concerns.

A prefabricated bridge had been installed, but this too had been closed in December 2025 due to further concerns over the 1930s structure below it.

Demolition of this structure, and the reinstatement of a new Walter’s Walkway was due to be complete by February 2027, however, the Council, with support from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) have acted quickly to get the bridge removed well ahead of schedule.

In July 2026, the walkway was lifted from the river entirely, to allow for the complete demolition of the original bridge.

Reinforcement of the riverbank followed, with new sheet piles being installed and the space filled in behind. This work also included new concrete abutments, providing a sturdy foundation for Walter’s Walkway.

The urgent demolition work has been supported by funding from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).

Derby City Council is now planning a permanent bridge that will allow for active travel and emergency vehicle access between the village and the mill.

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