Keon gets building Wolverhampton homes

In the first phase of the transformation of the New Park Village Estate, Keon will deliver 98 new energy efficient homes over the next 24 months. When these are complete, remaining maisonettes on the estate will be demolished, and a further 81 new homes built.

The new homes will be allocated first to existing tenants on the estate and then, if any additional properties become available, to local residents currently on the housing list.

The regeneration will provide a mix of new one, two, three and four-bedroom council homes for rent, as well as increased car parking, improved public open space at the heart of the estate, including a children’s play area, green gym and seating, and a brand-new housing office for the New Park Village Tenant Management Cooperative (TMC).

The £42m programme is being funded from the council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) capital budget and supported by grant funding through the Homes England Social and Affordable Housing Programme.

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