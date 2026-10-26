Majestic scores a £10m win in Huddersfield

The appointment will see Majestic play a key role in overseeing the relationship between Huddersfield Giants, as client, and principal contractor Marshall Construction, helping to coordinate the partnership and ensure the ambitious stadium redevelopment delivers the facilities required for Super League rugby.

The Giants are investing more than £10 million in transforming the existing stadium into a modern venue capable of accommodating larger crowds and delivering an improved experience for supporters, players, hospitality guests and the media.

The redevelopment will include a comprehensive refurbishment of the existing facilities, alongside the construction of a new stand at the open end of the stadium. Capacity is planned to increase from approximately 5,000 to around 8,000 spectators, including between 2,500 and 3,000 seated places, with the potential for further expansion to 12,000 in the future.

A substantial programme of work is required to bring the stadium up to the standards expected of a Super League venue. This includes extending the playing surface, upgrading floodlighting, providing additional changing rooms and testing facilities, installing television gantries and viewing platforms, improving media and visiting-team facilities, and ensuring the venue provides a safe and welcoming environment for increased attendances.

The project represents a significant investment in the future of Huddersfield Giants, with Majestic Construction bringing its specialist expertise in construction management and stakeholder coordination to help ensure the ambitious redevelopment is delivered successfully, supporting the club's immediate requirements and longer-term ambitions.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk