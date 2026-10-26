Concretene secures £4.5m for graphene admixture

Jonathan Reynolds visting Concretene

The company is developing a circular manufacturing programme using local wastewater biogas from United Utilities as a feedstock for carbon-negative graphene at multiple-tonne scale in Manchester.

The round includes £2m from NPIF II – PXN Equity Finance, which is managed by PXN Ventures as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II), with investment also coming from Concretene’s existing backers LocalGlobe and Molten Ventures. LocalGlobe backed Concretene in 2022, followed by Molten and Arup, the global engineering consultancy, which supports technical development and industry adoption.

The funding will support industrial-scale admixture manufacturing, scaled concrete trials with industrial partners and the development of the Manchester graphene programme.

In laboratory and previous scaled trials, Concretene’s admixture technology has demonstrated the potential to remove 10-20% of cement from commonly used industry mixes with no impact on strength, durability or batching and placement. Crucially, the product is designed to be cost-neutral at scale, so the industry pays standard concrete prices, avoiding a green premium.

The first close of the funding round was announced during a visit by Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds to Concretene's materials testing facility in Manchester’s Sister innovation district.

Concretene's product a graphene-based admixture for concrete, cementitious materials and other construction products. It reduces the amount of raw material required in construction applications, reducing cost and embodied CO2 in the final, built applications.

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