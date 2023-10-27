Bowmer & Kirkland starts £130m student scheme

The development comprises a trio of staggered towers

Bowmer & Kirkland is building a £130m development for iQ Student Accommodation in Manchester.

The scheme consists of interlinked towers rising to 27, 21 and 16-storeys, with the highest habitable floor at 121.6 metres above ground. It will provide accommodation for 1,224 students.

The development is going up next to VimtoPark and the Whitworth Street Conservation Zone, at the gateway of Piccadilly and the University of Manchester’s north campus.

Bowmer & Kirkland regional director Paul Sykes said: “Our experience as one of the northwest’s most prominent contractors has enabled us to work together with the project stakeholders to develop an outstanding development that achieves a holistic blend of functionality, sustainability, and architectural merit, which I’m sure students will be proud to call home.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk