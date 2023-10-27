  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri October 27 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Bowmer & Kirkland starts £130m student scheme

Bowmer & Kirkland starts £130m student scheme

13 hours Bowmer & Kirkland has started work on site this month on its largest purpose built student accommodation (PBSA) project to date.

The development comprises a trio of staggered towers
The development comprises a trio of staggered towers

Bowmer & Kirkland is building a £130m development for iQ Student Accommodation in Manchester.

The scheme consists of interlinked towers rising to 27, 21 and 16-storeys, with the highest habitable floor at 121.6 metres above ground.  It will provide accommodation for 1,224 students.

The development is going up next to VimtoPark and the Whitworth Street Conservation Zone, at the gateway of Piccadilly and the University of Manchester’s north campus.

Bowmer & Kirkland regional director Paul Sykes said: “Our experience as one of the northwest’s most prominent contractors has enabled us to work together with the project stakeholders to develop an outstanding development that achieves a holistic blend of functionality, sustainability, and architectural merit, which I’m sure students will be proud to call home.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »