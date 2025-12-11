B&Q offers the K-Briq

Kenoteq’s K-Briq, made from nearly 100% recycled construction and demolition waste, is now listed at B&Q’s online marketplace diy.com.

Kenoteq, a company spun out of Heriot-Watt University, says that interest in its K-Briq has been fuelled by demand from architects and designers who have specified the product for commercial projects and award-winning festival installations, and are now seeking the same sustainability credentials for personal renovations and gardens. Responding to this interest, Kenoteq is expanding beyond the commercial sector and making the K- Briq available directly to DIYers through B&Q’s website.

“We've seen a remarkable shift in recent months," said Kenoteq executive director Sam Chapman. "Architects and designers who've specified K-Briqs for major commercial projects are now incorporating our bricks into their personal renovations and garden designs. This organic demand from design professionals for their own homes showed us that the consumer market is ready for a truly sustainable building material.

“This listing also demonstrates that demand for sustainable building materials extends beyond the construction industry. Society is actively seeking environmentally responsible options and there is a growing mainstream demand for sustainable construction materials.”

See also our report from earlier this year: K-Briq clears the final hurdle

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