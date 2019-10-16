  1. Instagram
Wed October 16 2019

Bradford seeks contractor for £45m Greengates road scheme

2 hours Bradford Metropolitan District Council has gone out to tender for its Harrogate Road/New Line junction improvement scheme.

The £45m project involves major improvements to the existing junction at Greengates including the widening of the existing highway on all four arms of the junction, signal upgrades, a P-Loop and improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.

Both Harrogate Road and New Line are significant road arteries in Bradford. Harrogate Road is a commuter route between Bradford, Rawdon and Harrogate, as well as being the primary access between Bradford and Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) in Yeadon. New Line provides access between Keighley, Shipley, Bingley and Leeds.

Further scheme details can be found on the scheme details page.

The procurement documents are available at www.yortender.co.uk

