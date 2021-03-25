Brandon Hire Station adds to small dumper fleet

Left to right are BTE chairman Ben Elliott, Thwaites Sales Manager Andy Sabin, Brandon Hire Station MD Brian Sherlock and Thwaites deputy chairman Ian Brown

The 70 Hi-Tip dumpers will be spread around Brandon Hire Station’s UK branch network.

The machines were sold via Thwaites dealer, BTE Plant Sales.

Brian Sherlock, managing director of Brandon Hire Station, said demand for small site dumpers had grown over the past year. “During the pandemic customers have considered carrying out landscaping and build projects themselves, whilst others have appointed local contractors,” he said “As a consequence this has driven demand, which has necessitated further significant investment in our Thwaites dumper fleet.”

He is also a fan of the Thwaites product. “Thwaites have a great product, the design and build quality is second to none, with this being recognised by our customers, who find them safe and easy to operate, our engineers who find them easy to maintain and our drivers who find them safe and easy to load and deliver,” Brian Sherlock said.

