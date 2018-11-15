BRE and US Green Building Council team up

The two organisations aim to highlight the role that buildings can play in improving environmental, economic and health outcomes, giving a positive impact on the quality of life of people around the world. Their joint vision is to create a better

They will work together to encourage buildings and the built environment globally to raise sustainability standards and deliver greater value.

The partnership is aimed at promoting the expertise of both businesses and harnessing their combined industry insights, to deliver a new industry approach to performance, solutions and benchmarking.

Niall Trafford, CEO at BRE, said: “We have been at the forefront of developing knowledge and standards for almost 100 years. We sponsor and conduct research which continually improves productivity, quality, environmental performance, safety and well-being in the built environment. BRE’s standards, digital tools and training programs are key to equipping the industry and future generations for the global challenges of tomorrow. Our mission is to build a better world together and this partnership will enable us to substantially extend our reach and impact, around the world.”

USGBC president & CEO Mahesh Ramanujam said: “USGBC has led the green building community for nearly two decades. But there is still much work that needs to be done, and the stakes have never been higher. This collaboration allows us to leverage our tools and resources to scale-up the reductions in carbon emissions, that are associated with buildings and accelerate this on all fronts.”

The objectives that BRE and USGBC will pursue and explore together are to:

increase the level of engagement of existing buildings in the measurement, reporting and improvement of their environmental, social and wellbeing impact.

embrace a digital strategy that will raise our combined technological capabilities and establish industry-wide common data standards and protocols, to make our platforms simpler, smarter and more intelligent;

conduct research to identify future transformation opportunities to improve the sustainability credentials of the world’s buildings, communities and cities;

The collaboration will also leverage BRE and USGBC’s combined market knowledge, partnerships and collective tools through BREEAM, LEED and other rating systems to address all sectors: new and existing commercial buildings, new and existing homes, infrastructure, landscape, power, waste, and finance.