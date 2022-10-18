Brent projects add £31m to Willmott Dixon orders

CGI of how the Brent Indian Centre should look

The work will be delivered under two separate contracts with a combined valued of £30.9m.

The £17.3m Brent Indian Centre project involves demolition of an existing building to be replaced with a new community facility and 29 affordable apartments. The current building’s occupants, the Brent Indian Community, will move into the new development, which will include a large multi-purpose hall, commercial kitchen, offices and an IT training room.

The second contract is the nearby £13.6m Learie Constantine Community Centre project, which will also see a building demolished to make way for the Learie Constantine West Indian Association’s new home, along with 26 apartments.

Willmott Dixon is already working on several housing developments in London, including Frank Towell Court in Feltham, providing 102 new homes for Hounslow Council; and at 300 Harrow Road it is building 112 homes for Westminster City Council. In east London, Willmott Dixon is on the rebuild of the Gascoigne Estate in Barking for Be First.

Learie Constantine Community Centre

