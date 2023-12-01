Brentwood approves garden village plans

Artist's impression of Dunton Hills

Brentwood Borough Council has resolved in principle grant planning permission for Dunton Hills Garden Village.

The planning application, submitted by CEG in autumn 2021, provides for up to 3,700 new homes, three care homes, a village centre and two neighbourhood centres with access to shops and services. Plans also show three primary schools, a secondary school, children’s nurseries and a sports centre, as well as a football and cricket pitches.

An improved pedestrian/cycle link to West Horndon railway station is to be provided.

Dunton Hills Garden Village was designated by government as one of 17 new garden communities in January 2017.

Charlotte Robinson, head of planning at CEG, said: “This decision follows many years of engagement with the council, local stakeholders and residents. It is a locally designed and landscape led scheme which will provide a mix of new homes and employment space, set within extensive green spaces, with schools, healthcare facilities, shops and services all within walking distance.

“As well as including extensive investment into transport infrastructure, alongside the education and healthcare provision, there will also be much-needed affordable housing designed to enable local people and young people stay in the area.”

CEG anticipates that 2,770 homes of the 3,700 should be built by 2033.

Its consultants include Star Planning, Broadway Malyan, SLR/Vectos, WSP, Lichfields, Brookbanks and Clyde & Co.

