Brick maker resumes production

Michelmersh Brick Holdings suspended its operations on 30th March 2020 in response to the coronavirus lockdown, which saw house-building sites across the country shut their gates.

Today it announced that it is this week beginning “an orderly and safe recommencement” of production across its plants.

Brands owned by Michelmersh include Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Floren.be, Freshfield Lane and Hathern Terra Cotta, as well as Michelmersh itself.

During the three-week period of suspension, the group has carried out an extensive health and safety review, it said, and devised ways of working in accord with Public Health England and government guidelines.

