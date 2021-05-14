Briggs & Forrester wins more waste-to-energy M&E work

Newhurst ERF in Shepshed

Briggs & Forrester will design, supply, install and commission the small power, lighting and distribution services to this 500,000 m³ facility in the process areas incorporating tipping hall, waste bunker, boiler line and turbine hall.

Along with the process area works, main contractor Hitachi Zosen Inova AG has also given Briggs & Forrester the mechanical, electrical and plumbing services in the six-storey, 2,000m2 administration building.

Newhurst Energy Recovery Facility is expected to burn 350,000 tonnes of waste per year and generate up to 42 MW of energy.

Regional director Adrian Nicholls said: “Briggs & Forrester are proud to be expanding on our energy-from-waste project experience following the successful completion of the Gloucester energy-from-waste facility back in 2020 and look forward to further enhancing our MEP offering in the infrastructure and emerging technologies sector.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk