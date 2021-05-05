Briggs & Forrester wins Paradise M&E package

CGI of One Centenary Way, which will have an exposed structural steel façade

Briggs & Forrester has a design and build contract for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works on the landmark project.

One Centenary Way will be the first building in the second phase of the Paradise development. Sir Robert McAlpine began construction in December 2019; installation of MEP services is due to start on site this summer.

Designed by Glenn Howells Architects, the new office building will overlook the revamped Centenary Square and open out onto Centenary Way, acting as a gateway to the Paradise development.

The 280,000 sq ft building spans 13 floors including a two-storey basement with car parking that extends over the full width of the Queensway Tunnel below. At 30-metres long and weighing in at more than 1,000 tonnes, the steel trusses spanning the roadway below are not only challenging from a structural perspective, but also from a the building services coordination perspective. Briggs & Forrester designers have developed the design from concept and coordination throughout Stage 4.

The office floor plates use fan coil units and low energy LED lighting, with air source heat pumps supplying heating and cooling to the offices.

