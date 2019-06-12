Brims starts Durham spec office scheme

Neil McMillan (left) from iMpeC Developments and Brims project manager Malcolm Headly (right) on the site at The Fram Well

The Fram Well is a 12,000 sq ft office development being built by northeast construction company Brims on behalf of developers Hanro Group and iMpeC Developments.

The site’s heritage, and location next to Durham City’s railway station, has influenced architect Mawson Kerr’s design for the building, which will use contemporary materials and construction methods.

Hanro Group managing director of Adam Serfontein said: “The construction of The Fram Well sends a positive message that Durham is developing the capacity to welcome quality businesses, which want high specification offices that place productivity and the wellbeing of their workforce as priorities.”