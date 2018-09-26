Bristol builder fined for asbestos breach

Bristol-based TW Parker (Building & Groundworks) Ltd was contracted last year to convert the old Cherry Tree pub at Oldland Common in Bristol into eight flats.

Bristol Magistrates’ Court heard that a survey of the site in July 2017 found waste materials, including asbestos insulation board, left lying outside the building. Asbestos containing materials, which would require a licence to remove, were among the debris and in the building structure.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found the removal work was initiated under the control of TW Parker (Building & Groundworks) Ltd and was done prior to the refurbishment survey. Mr Parker had been advised that a refurbishment survey was to be undertaken before works commenced. He failed to request information from the client regarding to the potential presence of asbestos, despite some material being marked as containing asbestos; and he failed to use a licensed contractor to remove it.

T.W. Parker (Building & Groundworks) Ltd of Hicks Common Road, Winterbourne pleaded guilty to breaching Section 5, 8(1) and 16 of the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012. The company was fined £7,000 and ordered to pay costs of £1,264.60.