Bristol campus helps boost NG Bailey's order book

Artist's impression of Bristol Temple Quarter

NG Bailey’s new orders for mechanical, engineering and plumbing (MEP) work spans sectors including healthcare, education, film & television and rail.

Its largest new contract is a £68m package on the University of Bristol’s £500m Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus development. Over the next two years NG Bailey will be providing MEP installations on the project, including water source heat pumps, heat recovery units, solar panels and LED lighting as well as connecting the building to the Bristol City district heating network.

Other recent project wins include an £8.5m project with Transport for London to provide MEP and communications services to a new maintenance facilities building at Beckton Depot, which will service TfL’s new fleet of trains.

NG Bailey has also been awarded two projects with Shinfield Studios, a £300m scheme under construction near Reading that will have more than a million square feet of film and television sound stages, workshops, offices and post-production facilities. NG Bailey is delivering all MEP services.

NG Bailey’s managing director for regions, Paul Aulton, said: “These recent contract wins demonstrate the continued demand for our engineering expertise, and fully support our growth across strategic sectors. As a business we have a long track record of delivering offsite manufacture and installation of complex mechanical and electrical solutions. We are looking forward to working together with both new and existing partners to continue delivering outstanding work for some of the UK’s most exciting projects in infrastructure and the built environment.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk