British Antarctic Survey announces construction plans

This Antarctic winter has seen the first use of the newly built Discovery Building, the UK’s largest ever construction project undertaken in Antarctica. As the Antarctic summer begins, teams are completing the remaining snagging and finishing works on the roof, internal decoration and mechanical and electrical systems. Engineering work includes improving the heat capture from the CHP units, better ventilation, upgraded door mechanisms and enhancing the fire-mist system.

This season sees three further projects advance in parallel; each tackle distinct engineering challenges. BAS will resurface Rothera’s wharf to maintain a safe, reliable facility capable of withstanding the harshest conditions.

Work also begins this season on redeveloping Rothera’s aircraft hangar, starting with preparatory groundwork designed to minimise disruption to construction and air operations in future seasons. This includes building a new access road and relocating runway lighting infrastructure, setting the stage for the major construction and engineering to come.

Finally, design development for Rothera’s renewable energy transition is progressing, with teams in Cambridge working closely with station staff, technical specialists and project partners to finalise plans ahead of construction.

The main installation phase of the renewable energy project is scheduled to begin in the 2027/28 season. Part of a network of Antarctic operators sharing expertise and experience of renewable energy in the polar regions, BAS will be installing building mounted photovoltaic solar panels, a battery energy storage system and a smart grid, ensuring excess renewable energy is stored and used as efficiently as possible. Teams will initially strengthen and reclad existing structures before installing the PV panels.

Bringing the renewable energy and hangar redevelopment projects together in the 2027/28 season will allow BAS to take a more integrated approach to construction planning and logistics, making the most effective use of resources, equipment and shipping windows available during the short Antarctic construction season.

BAM is the Antarctic Infrastructure Modernisation Programme's construction partner and Ramboll acts as technical advisor to the programme. BAS has also worked with a number of specialist organisations over the course of the modernisation programme, including Sweco, G&A Barnie Group Ltd, Turner & Townsend and Hugh Broughton Architects.