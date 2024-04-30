Brits and Swedes join French alliance

Ten organisations in France from the construction and public works sector have joined forces to form CAMD – Communauté des Acteurs du Matériel Durable, which they translate into English as Community of Sustainable Equipment Players.

CAMD says that it “aims to pool the efforts, knowledge, best practices and skills of the various players involved, and to raise awareness among private and institutional stakeholders of the essential role played by site equipment in accelerating the sustainable and responsible transformation of the building and civil engineering sector, and more broadly, of local life”.

The 10 members are the French construction companies Bouygues, Colas, Eiffage, Salti and NGE, French rental company Kiloutou, French machinery manufacturers Manitou and Haulotte, plus JCB from the UK and Volvo from Sweden. Both JCB and Volvo have a strong presence in France.

CAMD has been set up as a not-for-profit association under the French 1901 Act, with a collegiate governance structure representing the three core businesses of equipment manufacturers, hire companies and building and civil engineering contractors. Kiloutou chief executive Olivier Colleau is chairman of the organisation; Manitou chief executive Michel Denis and Bouygues Construction director of transformation Patrick N'Kodia are vice-chairmen.

