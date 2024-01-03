Broadband firm fined for sloppy streetworks

Somerset Council prosecuted Truespeed following works carried out in Frome and Street. Truespeed admitted several breaches of the New Roads and Street Works Act 1991 – failing to install proper traffic management and guarding for excavated road surfaces to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Truespeed Communications Ltd pleaded guilty to five charges in contravention of section 65 of the legislation.

On 25th July 2023 Truespeed carried out street works at Beaconsfield Way in Frome and failed to install traffic management to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

It admitted the same offences on the same day both in Poplar Close and Grange Road in Frome. As well as failing to install traffic management the court heard that it failed to adequately guard and light parts of the street that were broken up and excavated.

Again on 25th July, in Mildred Road and Hempitts Road in Street, the court heard that Truespeed did not adequately guard and light parts of the street that were broken up and excavated, or install traffic management.

In passing sentence, Taunton magistrates gave credit to Truespeed for guilty pleas entered at the earliest opportunity and accepted in mitigation that the company showed remorse and took steps to remedy the breaches and ensure compliance in the future. The aggravating factors were that Truespeed had previous convictions under Street Works Act dating back to 2021.

The court imposed fines totalling £28,000, costs of £4,277 and a victim surcharge of £2,000.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk