Browne lands £130m Thames Water contract

The contract will see Browne renewing Thames Water pipework in six district metered areas (DMAs) in the boroughs of Greenwich, Brent, Enfield, Lambeth and Guildford.

This award brings Browne’s secured contracts with Thames Water to more than £400m for asset management period 8 (AMP8) as a supplier on its Thames area-wide geographic framework and on the non-infrastructure Runway 1 frameworks.

Browne managing director Paul McMahon said: "We are delighted to extend our services for Thames Water by securing the Tranche G 6DMA mains renewal programme. It is a testament to the dedication of our team under our data driven, agile and efficient approach. It also highlights our strong collaborative partnership with Thames Water and our shared commitment to enhancing London’s water infrastructure."

Operations director Barry Jones, responsible for the delivery of the mains renewal programme, added: “This contract win represents an exceptional opportunity for Browne to deliver critical infrastructure improvements across London and the southeast through Thames Water’s AMP8 programme. Building on our exceptional track record, including replacing over 70km of Victorian mains for Thames Water in AMP7 across more than 100 schemes, we have consistently reduced client takeover timescales from 30 days to an average of just eight days from project completion. We are committed to leveraging this experience to efficiently manage and deliver the proposed concurrent DMA contracts, ensuring continued success, and enhanced service delivery for Thames Water and the communities we serve."

