Champion goes for gold with Kubota

The Sheffield company, established in 1968, has a network of depots along the A1/M1 corridor. It bought its first mini-excavator, a Kubota K008 in 2001, followed by the first KX36 in 2003 and then in 2005, the company’s first KX61-3.

“Kubota was our choice for mini excavators due to its superior reputation with our customer base, who regard it as one of the most reliable in the field,” said director Adam Langham.

Kubota’s U27-4 is a 2.6t zero tailswing model, boasting the largest cab in the 2.5t class. Powered by a 15.6kW (21.6hp) diesel engine, the versatile U27-4 is ideal for customers that want to tow the machine to site behind a light commercial vehicle. With a reach of 4.74m and a dig depth of up to 2.82m, the U27-4 aims to delivers performance, manoeuvrability and productivity in a single compact package.

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