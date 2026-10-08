Brymec delivers cast iron drainage at White City

The project is being developed by St. James Group, part of Berkeley Group. The scheme comprises 503 apartments across three residential blocks, with completion expected in December 2027. Berkeley Group PLC is the main contractor and A&J Ryan Mechanical Services Ltd is the MEP contractor.

Cast iron drainage was specified for its fire performance, durability, acoustic properties and long operational lifespan. Brymec's system is rated non-combustible and achieved an A1 fire classification when tested to BS EN 13501-1 as a system.

Brymec was subsequently appointed to manufacture, supply, and deliver the cast-iron drainage package, following a technical submittal process. Installation began in December 2025, with Brymec supplying 642 metres of cast iron pipe to site across more than 30 deliveries to date. Once installation was complete, Brymec's specification director, Jeremy Douglas, inspected the work on site and provided A&J Ryan with a formal quality assurance report for Berkeley Group.

Douglas said, "On a building of this height, the drainage system has to perform as one certified system, not a collection of individually tested components. Cast iron's A1 fire rating and its acoustic and durability credentials made it the right specification for White City Living. We documented the technical case from the design stage, so the project team had the assurance they needed throughout."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk